Rawhide Bats Come Alive in 8-3 Victory over Grizzlies

VISALIA, CA - Visalia pulled off one of its most complete victories of the season on Wednesday night against the Grizzlies, putting up eight runs in what was their biggest victory over Fresno in decades. The Rawhide came into tonight's game 2-17 against Fresno this season.

The Rawhide used a blend of hitting, pitching, above average fielding and taking advantage of four Grizzlies errors to put together the win over a Fresno squad with multiple players in the Rockies top 30 prospects list, including number one Rockies prospect Zac Veen.

Visalia welcomed back SP Chen as one of the mainstays of the 2021 season was demoted to ACL-AZ but recently brought back after the flurry of moves that saw Ronny Simon, Elian Miranda and Collin Sullivan moved up to Hillsboro. He was one of the key pieces of the lineup Wednesday as he hit a clutch single with two outs in the bottom of the 7th inning, which brought two runners home as he finished the game with two hits, two RBI and a stolen base.

Jefferson Espinal, also a returnee after having played in the ACL, was the other Visalia player to have two hits Wednesday, a day in which it was revealed he made the Diamondbacks top 30 prospect list at number 29. Other players in the Dbacks top 30 are 2021 2nd rounder Ryan Bliss who came in at number 14 and Adrian Del Castillo who came in at number 18.

The Rawhide defense was consistent throughout the ballgame save for a fielding error by Bliss that ended up not mattering in the long run of the game.

Two Rawhide pitchers made their debuts Wednesday. 2021 6th round pick Luke Albright was the starter and threw 2.1 innings with three earned runs and three strikeouts. 9th rounder Jake Rice threw an exceptional game, tallying 3.2 scoreless innings, only one hit, and six strikeouts and was given the decision putting his record on the year at 1-0. The other two relievers, Jose Alcantara and David Sanchez, combined for 2.1 scoreless innings, one hit, and two strikeouts.

The Rawhide take on Fresno in game 3 of the six-game series on Thursday at 6 PM pacific time.

