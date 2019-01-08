Rawhide Announces 2019 Coach Staff

January 8, 2019 - California League (CalL) - Visalia Rawhide News Release





VISALIA, CA - New and familiar faces will take over the Coaching Staff of the Rawhide in 2019, the Arizona Diamondbacks announced.

Shawn Roof will start his first season with the Rawhide as Manager. Roof is in his third year of a managerial role and his fourth year as a coach in the Arizona's farm system. He began his managerial career with the Hillsboro Hops, the Class A Short Season Affiliate of the D-backs, in 2017. In Roof's first year he led the Hops to the playoffs with a 41-35 record. Last season, the Hops made it to the semi-finals in the Northwest League Playoffs under Roof.

Roof, 34, was drafted in the 33rd round of the 2007 amateur draft by the Detroit Tigers. He played for six years in the minors before beginning his coaching career in the Baltimore Orioles organization.

Shane Loux will take over as Pitching Coach. Loux enters is third season as a pitching coach. He spent the last two seasons as the pitching coach for the Missoula Osprey, the Rookie League affiliate of the D-backs. Before his coaching career, Loux was drafted by the Detroit Tigers in the 2nd round in 1997. He made his MLB debut in 2002 with the Tigers. Loux also pitched for the Los Angeles Angels and the San Francisco Giants.

Travis Denker returns to the Rawhide for his second season, this time as the Hitting Coach. Last season, Denker was the Coach for the Rawhide. Prior to his coaching career, Denker played 12 years in the Minors with six organizations. He played 24 games in the Majors with the San Francisco Giants. Denker ended his playing career with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2017.

Nick Evans rounds out the Rawhide Coaching Staff as the Coach. This will be Evans' first season of coaching. He was drafted by the New York Mets in the 5th round of the 2004 draft. Evans made his MLB debut at age 22 in 2008 for the Mets. He also played in the Pittsburgh and Arizona organizations.

The Rawhide will seek to return to the California League playoffs in 2019 after losing to Rancho Cucamonga in the Finals last season.

"We look forward to welcoming Shawn as the Manager of the Rawhide and to continuing the success we've seen on the field," said Rawhide General Manager Jennifer (Pendergraft) Reynolds. "We're excited for the rest of great staff that has been put together, as well. We're proud to be celebrating our 13th season with the Diamondbacks, who have been a great partner to both the Rawhide and to the Visalia Community."

2019 marks the 73rd year of professional baseball in Vislaia at Rawhide Ballpark. The Rawhide will open its season at home on April 4th against the San Jose Giants.

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from January 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.