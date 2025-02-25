Raw Sights & Sounds: Hirving "Chucky" Lozano's First MLS Game with San Diego FC

February 25, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

San Diego FC YouTube Video







Watch Hirving 'Chucky' Lozano's highly anticipated MLS debut with San Diego FC like never before! This 10-minute, unedited, raw footage takes you behind the scenes from the moment he steps off the team bus to warm-ups, in-game action, and post-match interactions with fans.

Feel the energy of the crowd, the intensity on the field, and the passion of one of Mexico's biggest stars as he begins his journey in Major League Soccer.

Will Chucky shine in his MLS debut? Watch and find out! Don't forget to like, comment, and subscribe for more exclusive MLS content!

