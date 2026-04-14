WNBA Indiana Fever

Raven Johnson Is Headed to the Fever as the No. 10 Pick!

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video


The Indiana Fever select Raven Johnson as the No. 10 pick in the WNBA Draft presented by State Street Investment Management SPY!

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026


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