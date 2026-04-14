WNBA Indiana Fever

Raven Johnson 2026 WNBA Draft Presser

Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video


Watch Raven Johnson's full presser after being selected No. 10 by the Indiana Fever!

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Women's National Basketball Association Stories from April 14, 2026


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