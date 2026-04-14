Raven Johnson 2026 WNBA Draft Presser
Published on April 14, 2026 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Indiana Fever YouTube Video
Watch Raven Johnson's full presser after being selected No. 10 by the Indiana Fever!
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