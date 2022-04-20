Rave Homers as Frisco Takes Opener over Northwest Arkansas 4-3

FRISCO, TX - John Rave put the Northwest Arkansas Naturals up early, with a two-run homer in the third inning, but the Frisco Roughriders stormed ahead with a four-run fifth inning and the Naturals couldn't climb back, as the Riders took game one of the week's series on Tuesday, 4-3.

Rave finished the day 1-for-1 in the box score, walking twice and laying down a sacrifice bunt in addition to his third-inning homer, his first of the year and the Naturals' second of the season.

Outside of Rave's home run, the only other Northwest Arkansas hit came in the seventh inning, as Maikel Garcia legged out an infield single that brough home Robbie Glendinning, the night's final run.

Starter Alec Marsh struck out four across 4.0 innings of work, though took his first loss of the season as he was responsible for all four runs that Frisco scored. Zach Haake allowed three inherited runners to score but did not allow an of his own to cross the plate, with 2.2 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Stephen Woods Jr. finished the night, with 1.1 scoreless innings of his own, including a strikeout.

The Naturals have now lost five straight games and look to bounce back Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. CT as left-hander Drew Parrish makes his third start of the season.

