Rattlers Survive Regulation to Win in Extra Innings at Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels 5-2 in eleven innings on Thursday night at Perfect Game Field. The Kernels had a 2-0 lead early and had the potential winning run thrown out at the plate in the bottom of the ninth as the Timber Rattlers scratched their way past the Kernels for the win.

Cedar Rapids (42-35 overall, 3-4 second half) took the lead two batters into the bottom of the first inning. Jacob Pearson singled and stole second to get into scoring position. Gabe Snyder was next and he singled to center to drive in Pearson for the 1-0 lead. Snyder moved into scoring position on a wild pitch, but was cut down trying to advance to third base after a flyout to right. Chad McClanahan made the catch and fired a one-hop strike to third to nab Snyder.

Pearson put the Kernels up 2-0 when he hit an 0-2 pitch with two outs in the third inning over the wall in right for his fourth home run of the season.

Wisconsin (36-40, 5-2) didn't get their first base runner against Palm until Je'Von Ward drew a two-out walk in the top of the fifth.

Rattlers starter Freisis Adames pitched out of a jam in the bottom of the fifth inning as the Kernels had runners on second and third with one out, but he retired by Pearson and Snyder to keep the game close.

The Rattlers got on the scoreboard in the top of the sixth inning. Brent Díaz broke up the no-hit bid of Palm with a lead-off single. A passed ball moved Díaz to second. Yeison Coca moved Díaz to third. Connor McVey knocked in Díaz with a ground out and the deficit was down to one run.

Adames needed help to get out of a jam in the bottom of the sixth. He left with a runner at third and one out. Tyler Gillies entered the game from the Wisconsin bullpen and retired the next two batters on two pitches to hold the line.

Díaz started the rally to tie the game in the top of the eighth when he singled with one out. He moved to second on a wild pitch and was replaced by pinch-runner Brice Turang. Coca was next and his routine fly to right was misplayed for a double and Turang scored the tying run.

Cedar Rapids nearly won the game in the ninth. Wander Javier was at second and Yeltsin Encarnacion was at first with one out when Anthony Bender was called into the game. The right-hander got the second out on a strikeout, but Daniel Ozoria was next and he lined a one-hop single to left. Javier raced for the plate, but left fielder Ward threw a strike to the plate to get Javier for the final out of the inning to send the game to extra innings.

Wisconsin did not threaten to score in the tenth as they failed to move the runner placed on second to start the inning.

Rattlers reliever Chad Whitmer needed just two pitches to retire the Kernels in the tenth. Ozoria started the inning at second and tried to go to third on a grounder to short on the first pitch of the inning. He was easily out. The next batter lined into an inning-ending double play.

In the eleventh, Turang started the inning at second. Coca couldn't get the bunt down, but drew a walk. McVey was next and he did get the bunt down, but the throw to third nipped Turang for the first out. A wild pitch moved both runners into scoring position and Jesús Lujano took advantage with a fly ball to center to score Coca with the go-ahead run.

David Fry was walked intentionally to bring Chad McClanahan to the plate. McClanahan drew a walk to load the bases with two outs. Gabriel García gave Wisconsin some insurance with a sharp double to the corner in left to drive in two runs and the Rattlers were up 5-2.

Whitmer needed four pitches to close out the game. Snyder started the bottom of the eleventh at second base and Chris Williams singled on a 1-0 pitch to put runners at the corners and bring the tying run to the plate. Jared Akins lined out on the next pitch for the first out. Javier swung at the next pitch and grounded into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

The loss was the first the Kernels have suffered in extra innings this season. They are now 4-1 in games that go to extra innings.

The win was the second straight for the Rattlers and they turned four double plays in the game. Wisconsin leads the Midwest League in double plays with 75 turned in 76 games this season.

The final game of the four-game series is Friday night at Perfect Game Field. Scotty Sunitsch (5-7, 3.97) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Cedar Rapids has named Luis Rijo (1-4, 2.72) as their starter. First pitch is 6:35pm. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 6:15pm. MiLB.tv subscribers can watch the game over the internet.

R H E

WIS 000 001 010 03 - 5 5 1

CR 101 000 000 00 - 2 9 0

HOME RUN:

CR:

Jacob Pearson (4th, 0 on in 3rd inning off Freisis Adames, 2 out)

WP: Chad Whitmer (3-1)

LP: Tanner Howell (0-1)

TIME: 2:58

ATTN: 1,933

