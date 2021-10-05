Rattlers Outfielder Joey Wiemer Named High-A Central Player of the Month for September by MiLB

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Joey Wiemer's 2021 season keeps getting better even two weeks after he played his final game with the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. Minor League Baseball has announced Wiemer as the High-A Central League's Player of the Month for September.

Wiemer, the fourth-round pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2020 draft, played in sixteen of the Rattlers seventeen games during September. He led the High-A Central in homers (7), RBI (19), and total bases (42) last month. Wiemer also was second in the league in slugging percentage (.689) and OPS (1.117) in September.

Additionally, Wiemer walked twelve times to go along with his nineteen hits and reached base in fifteen of the sixteen games he played last month. He also drove in at least one run in twelve of the games he played in September.

Wiemer was walked intentionally four times in September. Only three other Wisconsin hitters were walked intentionally over the entire 2021 season.

Highlights for Wiemer last month included a walkoff, three-run home run to beat Beloit on September 5, a four-hit game against Cedar Rapids on September 7, a tie-breaking solo homer in the eighth inning at Great Lakes on September 14, and a two-homer game at Great Lakes on September 17.

Wiemer is the third Timber Rattlers player to pick up a monthly award this year. Outfielder Korry Howell was the Player of the Month for the High-A Central League in May. Justin Bullock was the Pitcher of the Month for the league in June.

