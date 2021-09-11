Rattlers Fall in Extra Innings to Kernels

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Cedar Rapids Kernels scored all five of their runs with two outs and beat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 5-4 in ten innings on Saturday afternoon at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The Kernels (63-50) took the lead on a two-out, two-run home run by DaShawn Keirsey Jr. in the top of the second inning.

Sal Frelick got the Rattlers (53-59) on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning. Frelick, the #1 pick of the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2021 draft, launched a long home run out of the ballpark to right for his first round-tripper as a Rattler.

Nick Bennett was the starting pitcher for the Rattlers. He allowed two runs, struck out seven over 5-2/3 innings pitched, and he was on the hook for the loss until the Rattlers grabbed the lead in the bottom of the sixth.

Ashton McGee started the rally with a double. Nick Kahle was next and his fly ball to left just cleared the wall and just stayed fair for a two-run homer and a 3-2 lead for Wisconsin.

The Rattlers stole a run later in the inning to go up 4-2. Frelick was at third and Wiemer was at first with one out. Wiemer was picked off first but managed to avoid the tag and get caught in a rundown. He stayed in the rundown long enough to be safe in getting back to first base and allowing Frelick to break for the plate to steal home for the third run of the inning.

Cedar Rapids rallied with two outs in the top of the seventh to tie the game. Reliever Freisis Adames retired the first two batters he faced in the inning but gave up a single to Edouard Julien and an RBI triple by Michael Helman. A walk to Aaron Sabato brought Matt Wallner to the plate and Wallner singled to score Helman with the tying run.

Wisconsin had an opportunity to take the lead back in the seventh inning.

In the seventh, Freddy Zamora singled and Ashton McGee doubled with one out to put runners at second and third. A two out-walk loaded the bases, but reliever Andrew Cabezas got a popup to short and the inning ended with the bases still full.

The game remained tied until the top of the tenth. Wisconsin reliver Kent Hasler retired the first two batters he faced in the inning and had left pinch-runner Daniel Ozoria at second base. Anthony Prado was next and he sent a weak grounder to third that he barely beat out for an infield single to get Ozoria to third. Keirsey followed with a pop fly down the line in left that dropped in fair territory for an RBI double and a 5-4 lead.

The Timber Rattlers did not score in the bottom of the tenth and lost their fourth straight to the Kernels.

Wisconsin's final home game of the season is Sunday afternoon with first pitch scheduled for 12:05pm. TJ Shook (1-1, 11.57) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Rattlers. Tyler Watson (2-3, 4.52) is set to start for the Kernels.

R H E

CR 020 000 200 1 - 5 13 1

WIS 000 103 000 0 - 4 5 1

HOME RUNS:

CR:

DaShawn Keirsey, Jr. (4th, 1 on in 2nd inning off Nick Bennett, 2 out)

WIS:

Sal Frelick (1st, 0 on in 4th inning off Aaron Rozek, 0 out)

Nick Kahle (3rd, 1 on in 6th inning off Aaron Rozek, 0 out)

WP: Andrew Cabezas (4-1)

LP: Kent Hasler (1-1)

TIME: 3:43

ATTN: 3,591

