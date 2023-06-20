Rattlers Bite Early, Blank Nuts

Rattlers bite early, blank Nuts [A baseball player throwing a ball Description automatically generated with medium confidence] APPLETON, Wisc. - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (26-36) scored three runs in the second inning and rode that early rally to a 3-0 combined four-hit shutout of the Lansing Lugnuts (29-33) on Tuesday night at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

It was the eighth time this season that the Lugnuts have been held without a run.

Darrien Miller opened the second inning with a walk against Lansing starter Joelvis Del Rosario and moved up to second base on an Eduardo García single. After a strikeout of Ernesto Martinez, Jr., shortstop Max Muncy committed a throwing error on a Ben Metzinger grounder, bringing in Miller with the game's first run. Del Rosario then tossed a wild pitch to score García before Je'Von Ward wrapped things up with an RBI single to center field, plating Metzinger.

The Timber Rattlers managed only one hit after the second inning and three hits total against Del Rosario (4 1/3 innings), Jack Owen (2 2/3 innings) and Kumar Nambiar (one inning).

But the Nuts' offense was limited to three singles and two walks by Milwauke Brewers second-rounder Jacob Misiorowski through 4 2/3 innings, striking out five, before Karlos Morales, Brannon Jordan and Luis Amaya recorded the final 13 outs in relief, allowing only a two-out Danny Bautista, Jr. single in the ninth inning.

The second game of the six-game series, the only meetings of the year between the two clubs, is a matinee set for 12:10 p.m. Central / 1:10 p.m. Eastern on Wednesday. Lansing lefty Brady Basso matches up with Wisconsin right-hander Cameron Wagoner (7.66).

The Nuts are on the road for two weeks at Wisconsin and Great Lakes, next returning to Michigan's state capital for a homestand beginning July 4th against Lake County. Tickets are available via lansinglugnuts.com or by calling (517) 485-4500 during office hours.

