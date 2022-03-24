Rattlers Announce Your City. Your State. Your Team. Stadium Takeover Contest

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are offering a unique opportunity to cities, towns, and villages within Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula. Your City. Your State. Your Team. is a new program to allow you to show your civic pride and "Take Over" a Rattlers game this season.

Simply head to this link and let us know why your city, town, or village should have a day dedicated to it at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in 2022. Submissions are due by April 11. Five winners will be selected.

Winning cities will receive recognition at the stadium and on social media on their day and get to select someone from their communities to throw out a first pitch prior to the game. The winning cities will also have one of their local youth baseball or softball teams run out with the Rattlers prior to the game as part of our Field of Dreams program. Residents and supporters may purchase discounted Reserved Bleacher Tickets to the game on their night for $10 each with three dollars of every ticket going back to a community initiative as a fundraising opportunity.

Be creative and show us why you and your city are proud supporters of Wisconsin Timber Rattlers baseball. There is an opportunity to submit pictures and videos of you and your fellow residents wearing Rattlers gear at the link. The person who has the winning entry for their community will win four box seats to the game on that city's night.

The Timber Rattlers will begin the 2022 season at home against the Peoria Chiefs on Friday, April 8.

Full-season, half-season, mini-ticket, and flex packages for the 2022 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

Tickets for individual games in 2022 go on sale Saturday, March 12 at 11:00am.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. TRAVEL NOT INCLUDED. Enter by Monday, April 11, 2022. Void where prohibited. Restrictions apply. See Official Rules at this link. Sponsor: Third Base Ventures, LLC.

