Raptors Two Run Eighth Inning Spoils Mustangs Comeback

Ogden, UT - The Billings Mustangs were going for their third win in-a-row on Thursday evening after an offensive barrage in game one. In game two, the Ogden Raptors roared back with an 8-6 victory.

Jakob Goldfarb was the hero for the Raptors. His double in the eighth inning broke open a 6-6 tie game that solidified Ogden's first win of the series.

Game two mirrored a similar start to game one. After Tristen Carranza reached on an error, Anthony Amicangelo singled him home to take a 1-0 lead. Just like Wednesday's game, Ogden plated two runs in the bottom of the first to lead 2-1.

In the second inning, Chris Caffrey belted the first pitch he saw from Alex Smith over the wall in deep center field. After an Andy Armstrong single, Josh Broughton homered to right center field to make it a 5-1 ballgame.

Billings cut the deficit in half with an Amicangelo RBI double and Freddy Achecar RBI single in the fourth inning. After a seven RBI night last night, the outfielder now has 9 RBI in the series.

Heading into the seventh, Ogden held a 6-3 lead and had kept the Mustangs bats at bay for most of the night. Jalen Garcia and Brandon Pugh each delivered clutch RBI singles to tie the game at six before Ogden scratched two across in the eighth inning.

John Timmins struck out the side in the ninth inning to win 8-6 and earn his second save of the year.

Mustangs starter Alex Smith allowed five runs in the first two innings but was rock solid after that. He allowed just earned run the next four innings and struck out ten in the game (season high). He ended his outing retiring the final eight batters.

The Mustangs (34-37/16-7) and the Ogden Raptors face off in game three tomorrow. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM and don't forget to catch the pre-game show starting at 6:40 P.M. on ESPN Billings 910 AM/105.5 FM or online at espn910.com.

