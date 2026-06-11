Raptors Take Game Two over Voyagers Thanks to a Bradley Pelle Walk off Single to Tie the Series

Published on June 11, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - The double digit walks and home runs from last night were a distant memory in tonight's game. Tonight was slightly more of a pitcher's dual, with both starting pitchers going at least five innings.

The Voyagers got on the board first with a two-run top of the second thanks to an Anthony Swenda RBI double and a Blake Wilhoite RBI single. The Raptors answered back with a Gio Ferraro RBI single. However, the Voyagers still had the lead 2-1 after the second.

The third inning was where the Raptors came alive, starting off hot with a lead off homer by Hank Dodson. One more run scored off of the bat of Sebastian Greco to give the Raptors a 3-2 lead.

When Raptor's starter Caleb Bunch, who was making his professional debut, left the game after five innings, the Raptors still had a 3-2 lead. Bunch gave up two runs off of five hits with six strikeouts in a dazzling debut.

The Voyagers scored one off of Jose Ballista, who came in to relieve in the sixth inning, to tie the game at three. However, the Raptors answered back just an inning later with a Carmine Lane two-run bomb that gave them a two-run lead.

It was only fitting for the game's back and forth nature that the Voyagers would battle back in the ninth inning. After Kyle Lewis walked the first batter and Vincent Temesvary singled, runners were on first and second for Zack Blaszak. He blasted a line drive into center that scored both runners to tie the game up at five. Lewis was able to retire the final two batters to leave the game at 5-5 heading into the bottom of the ninth.

Hank Dodson led off the bottom of the ninth in fitting fashion for his night. To that point he had gone 2-3 with a home run. To start the ninth he singled to get the winning run on base. Chase Valentine struck out, however on the bobbled third strike, Dylan Wilkinson, who came in to pinch run for Dodson, advanced to second. Then came Bradley Pelle's moment. Stepping up to the plate, he ripped a line drive into center field that scored Wilkinson to walk off the game.

The Raptors move to 11-9 on the season and will take on the Voyagers in game three of the series at 6:30 p.m. tomorrow.







Pioneer League Stories from June 11, 2026

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