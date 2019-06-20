Raptors Rally Late But Fall Short

The Ogden Raptors showed fight late, but it wasn't enough as the Orem Owlz took the second game of a brief two-game set in Orem on Wednesday, 9-4.

The host Owlz went out to a 1-0 lead in the first and then added on with three in the third, one in the sixth and four in the eighth while Ogden could only muster a single run before a ninth-inning rally.

Down by eight in the ninth, Justin Yurchak reached on an error and Sauryn Lao doubled. Jon Littell, who had driven in the Raptors' only run to that point with a groundout in the fourth, singled through the right side to score Yurchak. Tre Todd bounced into a fielder's choice and Lao scored, then with two out Kenneth Betancourt reached on an error and Todd scored to wrap up the night's tallies.

The Raptors return home Thursday to host the Owlz in the first game of four between the teams at Lindquist Field. It will be the first Throwback Thirsty Thursday, with the Raptors wearing special throwback uniforms while fans can enjoy $2 beer and half-price fountain drinks!

