Raptors Offense Comes Alive in Statement Victory over Long Beach Coast to Start Homestand

Published on July 29, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Ogden, UT - With the first place Long Beach Coast coming into town for a six-game homestand, the Raptors knew they would have their hands full. They came out firing and ready to play, getting out to a 12-run lead within the first four innings of the game.

Caleb Bunch got the start on the mound for the Raptors and was phenomenal. He held the Coast scoreless through the first three innings, only facing two batters above the minimum. Meanwhile, his offense was heating up. Chase Valentine started off the game with a triple on the first pitch of the game. He scored just four pitches later when Garrett Bevacqua flew out to right field. Carmine Lane then knocked a double to keep the party rolling, and was later scored by Colson Lawrence.

Cole Jordan started off the second inning smashing a solo home run over straight center field. Then in the top of the third inning the Raptors knocked three straight extra-base hits, followed up with a Sebastian Greico home run, giving them a 7-0 lead.

Long Beach finally got on the board with one run in the top of the fourth inning, however Ogden answered immediately. Four straight singles were capped off by a Colson Lawrence homer to give the Raptors a 12-1 lead. Lawrence finished the night with a team-leading 5 RBIs. They added on one more run, and ended the fourth inning leading 13-1.

The Coast tried to claw their way back into the game, scoring six runs across the sixth and seventh innings, however the Raptors added on three more runs in the bottom of the eighth, creating a comfortable 17-8 lead heading into the ninth inning.

The Coast got one more run across home plate in the top of the ninth, but a lineout to Dylan Wilkinson in left field ended the ball game, giving the Raptors the 17-9 victory and snapping Long Beach's three-game winning streak.

The teams will face off again tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. for game two of this six game series.







Pioneer League Stories from July 29, 2026

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