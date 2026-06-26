Raptors Lose a Nailbiter and Fall to 2-3 on the Series against the Boise Hawks

Published on June 25, 2026 under Pioneer League (PL)

Ogden Raptors News Release







Boise, ID - Almost every contest between the Hawks and Raptors has come down to the wire, and game five of the series was no different. In a game where both teams led at one point, a walkoff sacrifice fly ultimately sealed the Raptors fate in a 9-8 loss.

The Hawks took a 1-0 lead after one inning, however a Gio Ferraro two-run home run in the second gave the Raptors a 2-1 advantage. By the end of the second inning the Hawks had evened the score.

Bradley Pelle gave the Raptors back a one-run lead in the fourth, however a Boise Hawks homer in the bottom of the fifth had the game tied once again, 3-3. In the bottom of the seventh the Hawks took control, scoring four runs and taking a 8-4 lead. But the Raptors kept fighting, and a wild pitch followed by a Tyler Ganus three-run home run saw the game tied for the fourth time.

The Raptors didn't score in the top of the ninth, and unfortunately their defense could not hold off the Hawks in the bottom of the inning. Kaden Kneip came in to finish the game, however after giving up a lead off single and a double, a Tyler Best sacrifice fly was enough to score the runner on third and walk off the game for the Hawks.

The final game of the series will take place Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.







Pioneer League Stories from June 25, 2026

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