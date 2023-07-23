Raptors Erase Early Deficit in 9-7 Win Saturday

MISSOULA, MT- History would have a way of repeating itself on Saturday night in game 5 between the Missoula PaddleHeads, and Ogden Raptors. For the second consecutive night, the PaddleHeads' offense would strike first with a big rally in the first inning to grab an early advantage. However, this would not intimidate the Raptors who once again would methodically work its way back into the game in the middle innings. This would set up a battle of the bullpens coming down the stretch. Ogden would have the clear advantage on this night.

The Raptors attack would put runs on the board in consecutive innings for a large chunk for the 2nd consecutive night putting runs on the board in innings 4 through 8. At one point in this stretch, Ogden would outscore Missoula 9-1 to extend their lead to a comfortable margin. The PaddleHeads would show fight in the final 2 innings cutting into the deficit but would ultimately fall shy in a 9-7 defeat.

