Raptors Avoid Sweep in 13-2 Win over PaddleHeads

Ogden, UT.- The Missoula PaddleHeads would be on the board first in the series finale opposite the Ogden Raptors on Monday night at Lindquist Field. It would be the fourth time the PaddleHeads drew first blood in the series as Missoula was in search of their sixth win in as many nights against Ogden. The Raptors would answer back quickly however to make sure that the finale would have a much different feel than the previous games. The Raptors would score 5 runs over the next two frames to take control early and would never let their foot off the gas in a 13-2 win to avoid the sweep.

Pavin Parks got the Raptors on the board in the home half of the first on a double into left center field to erase the early deficit. David Maberry would then make the score 3-0 with a single to right to drive in Parks. The Raptors would never trail after the first as the offense continued to roll.

Jakob Goldfarb would continue his solid series at the plate in the next inning driving home a pair on a single to give Ogden a 5-0 advantage. The former Oregon Duck would strike again in the fourth on an RBI double to highlight a 4-run rally in the inning to make the score 9-2. Goldfarb would finish the game 2-for-4 with 4 RBIs.

Brandon Riley would help the PaddleHeads stay in the game early accounting for both Missoula runs in the game. Riley would come home from third on a bases loaded walk in the first inning to give the PaddleHeads their only lead of the night. The North Carolina native would then drive home a run in the fourth on a single to left to cut the deficit to 5-2. That would be the final time Missoula would find the scoreboard as Ogden held off the PaddleHeads over the final 5 innings.

Andy Armstrong would keep Ogden rolling in the sixth driving home a pair on a single to get the Raptors to double digits. Ogden would put an exclamation point on the win a few innings later in the eighth as Troy Dixon, and Niko Pacheco would hit back-to-back home runs to round out the scoring. Dixon was 1-for-1 and Pacheco was 1-for-3.

Despite the loss, Missoula (57-30) (22-17) remained atop the second half standing in the Northern Division as the second place Mustangs would also fall on Wednesday night to remain a game back. The Idaho Falls Chukars who were idle Monday also would climb back to within two games back in the race for a playoff spot.

After an off-day Tuesday, Missoula will welcome the Great Falls Voyagers (38-49) (19-20) to the Garden City to open a 3-game set Wednesday. The Voyagers have fought themselves into the race in the north in recent weeks trailing Missoula by only 3 games in the second half race. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. on ESPN Missoula 102.9 F.M.

