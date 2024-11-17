Raptors 905 vs. Capital City Go-Go - Game Highlights
November 17, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Raptors 905 YouTube Video
Check out the Raptors 905 Statistics
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from November 17, 2024
- Davison Carries Maine Celtics to Victory - Maine Celtics
- Skyforce Acquires Polley and Brown - Sioux Falls Skyforce
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.