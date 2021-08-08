Raposo Homers, Triples in Cardinals 10-9 Win over Drillers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- Undrafted out of DIII Wheaton (MA) College and in his first professional season, Cardinals catcher Nick Raposo hit his first career professional home run and triple in a 10-9 Springfield win over the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday night at Hammons Field.

Raposo has spent the entirety of his first season in the Cardinals organization with Double-A Springfield, appearing in 29 games. He finished Sunday's game 2-for-5 with two runs and five RBIs, with a two-run game-tying home run in the second inning and a bases-clearing three-RBI triple coming in the third inning. Raposo's home run tied the game 3-3. His triple put Springfield ahead 6-5.

The Cardinals went ahead for good, 8-7, on a Delvin Perez RBI single in the fourth. Springfield scored at least one run in each of the first six innings. Nick Dunn led Springfield with three hits, all singles.

Malcom Nunez got things going in the first, singling and driving in a run and putting the Cardinals ahead 1-0. The winning 10th run ended up scoring on a wild pitch in the sixth, easily allowing Perez to cross home and extend the lead to 10-7.

Rehabbing St. Louis Cardinals righty Miles Mikolas allowed seven runs on 11 hits and two walks over 5.2 innings, striking out four. Mikolas was credited with the win.

Tulsa scored twice in the ninth to pull within a run, but Cardinals reliever Jacob Bosiokovic (0.2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K) closed things out for his third save of the season.

Springfield begins a six-game series against the Arkansas Travelers in Little Rock, Ark. on Tuesday night. The Cardinals return home Tuesday, August 17 for a six-game series against the Wichita Wind Surge.

