Rankin Shows off His Blistering Speed Early at Commonwealth I CFL

July 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Justin Rankin hauls in a pass from Tre Ford and races 45 yards to the end zone, putting the Edmonton Elks on the board early against Ottawa.
