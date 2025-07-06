Rankin Shows off His Blistering Speed Early at Commonwealth I CFL
July 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks YouTube Video
Justin Rankin hauls in a pass from Tre Ford and races 45 yards to the end zone, putting the Edmonton Elks on the board early against Ottawa.
