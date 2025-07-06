Rankin Shows off His Blistering Speed Early at Commonwealth I CFL

July 6, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







Justin Rankin hauls in a pass from Tre Ford and races 45 yards to the end zone, putting the Edmonton Elks on the board early against Ottawa.







Canadian Football League Stories from July 6, 2025

Roughriders Re-Sign OL Nick Jones - Saskatchewan Roughriders

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.