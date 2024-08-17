Rankin Sets up An Elks TD with a Huge 40-Yd Rush: CFL

August 17, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks YouTube Video







3 plays are all it took for the Edmonton Elks to extend their lead over Hamilton. A 40-yd rush, 28-yd pass, and 2-yd touchdown make it 20-3 for Edmonton.

