Rankin Headlines Week 1 Players of the Week
CFL Canadian Football League

Rankin Headlines Week 1 Players of the Week

Published on June 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release


TORONTO - Justin Rankin, Robert Kennedy III and Jake Ceresna have been named Week 1 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.

The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.

JUSTIN RANKIN | RB | EDMONTON ELKS | EDM 29 - OTT 21

13 carries for one touchdown and 102 yards

Three rushes of 10+ yards

Five catches on seven targets for 94 yards

Two 20-yard+ receptions, including a 63-yard catch

Ranks third in receiving yards and rushing yards

Fourth-quarter major held up as the game-winning play

ROBERT KENNEDY III | DB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 30 - HAM 27 (OT)

One defensive tackle and one forced fumble

First-career interception returned 54 yards for first-career touchdown

Trailing 24-10, third-quarter pick-six sparked a 20-3 stretch that propelled Montreal to the comeback victory

JAKE CERESNA | DL | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | WPG 30 - CGY 28

Five defensive tackles

First three-sack performance to reach 49 in career

2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - IN REVIEW

W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 9, 2026


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