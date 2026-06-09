Rankin Headlines Week 1 Players of the Week
Published on June 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - Justin Rankin, Robert Kennedy III and Jake Ceresna have been named Week 1 Players of the Week in the Canadian Football League (CFL). The honour spotlights exceptional statistical performances, pivotal plays, game-breaking feats and more.
The three players were chosen by a panel composed of representatives from the CFL's Football Operations, Player and Game Statistics, and Content departments.
JUSTIN RANKIN | RB | EDMONTON ELKS | EDM 29 - OTT 21
13 carries for one touchdown and 102 yards
Three rushes of 10+ yards
Five catches on seven targets for 94 yards
Two 20-yard+ receptions, including a 63-yard catch
Ranks third in receiving yards and rushing yards
Fourth-quarter major held up as the game-winning play
ROBERT KENNEDY III | DB | MONTREAL ALOUETTES | MTL 30 - HAM 27 (OT)
One defensive tackle and one forced fumble
First-career interception returned 54 yards for first-career touchdown
Trailing 24-10, third-quarter pick-six sparked a 20-3 stretch that propelled Montreal to the comeback victory
JAKE CERESNA | DL | WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS | WPG 30 - CGY 28
Five defensive tackles
First three-sack performance to reach 49 in career
2026 PLAYERS OF THE WEEK - IN REVIEW
W1 | Justin Rankin (EDM) | Robert Kennedy III (MTL) | Jake Ceresna (WPG)
Canadian Football League Stories from June 9, 2026
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