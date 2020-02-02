Rangers Recall Phillip Di Giuseppe from Hartford

February 2, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK - The New York Rangers announced today that the team has recalled forward Phillip Di Giuseppe from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Di Giuseppe, 26, has skated in 43 games with the Wolf Pack this season, registering 14 goals and 12 assists for 26 points, along with a plus-10 rating and 39 penalty minutes. He has established an AHL career-high in goals in 2019-20. Di Giuseppe ranks third in the AHL - and leads the Wolf Pack - in shots on goal this season (149). In addition, he is tied for second on Hartford in goals, ranks third on the team (and leads team forwards) in plus/minus rating, and is tied for fifth in points in 2019-20.

The 6-0, 193-pounder has skated in 150 career NHL games over parts of four seasons (2015-16 - 2018-19) with Carolina and Nashville, registering 14 goals and 27 assists for 41 points, along with 58 penalty minutes. Di Giuseppe skated in 24 games last season with the Hurricanes and Predators. He established NHL career-highs in goals (seven), assists (10), and points (17) with Carolina during the 2015-16 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 2, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.