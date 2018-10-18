Rangers Recall Marek Mazanec from Hartford, Assign Alexandar Georgiev

October 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Marek Mazanec from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Blueshirts have assigned goaltender Alexandar Georgiev to Hartford.

Mazanec, 27, has appeared in four games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a 2-2-0 record. He stopped 24 of 26 shots he faced to earn a win in his first appearance of the season on Oct. 5 vs. Providence.

The 6-4, 202-pounder has appeared in 31 career NHL games over parts of three seasons (2013-14 - 2014-15; 2016-17), all with Nashville, posting an 8-13-4 record, along with a 2.98 GAA, a .895 SV%, and two shutouts. He made 25 of his 31 appearances with the Predators during his rookie season in 2013-14. Mazanec was named the NHL's Rookie of the Month for November of 2013, as he posted a 5-4-1 record, along with a 2.00 GAA, a .932 SV%, and two shutouts in 10 appearances during the month. He stopped 22 of 24 shots he faced while making his NHL debut on Nov. 8, 2013 at Winnipeg, and he stopped 39 of 41 shots he faced to earn his first career NHL win on Nov. 16, 2013 vs. Chicago.

The Pisek, Czech Republic native was signed by the Rangers as a free agent on Dec. 6, 2017.

Georgiev has appeared in one game with the Rangers this season and has appeared in 11 career NHL games with the Blueshirts over parts of two seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19).

