Rangers Recall Alexandar Georgiev from Hartford, Assign Mazanec

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has recalled goaltender Alexandar Georgiev from the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL). In addition, the Blueshirts have assigned goaltender Marek Mazanec to Hartford.

Georgiev, 22, appeared in two games with the Wolf Pack after he was assigned to Hartford on Oct. 18, and he stopped 57 of 63 shots he faced in his two appearances with the Wolf Pack (.905 SV%). Georgiev made 25 saves and earned a win while making his first AHL appearance of the season on Oct. 19 at Belleville, and he made 32 saves the following night at Toronto. He has appeared in one game with the Rangers this season and in 11 career NHL games with the Rangers over parts of two seasons (2017-18 and 2018-19).

Mazanec was recalled by the Rangers from Hartford on Oct. 18. He has appeared in four games with the Wolf Pack this season, posting a 2-2-0 record.

