Rangers Assign Tim Gettinger to Wolf Pack

March 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The New York Rangers announced on Sunday that the club has assigned forward Tim Gettinger to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Gettinger, selected in the fifth round (141st overall) by the Rangers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, has skated in 35 games with the Wolf Pack during the 2021-22 season. The native of Cleveland, Ohio, has recorded 22 points (10 g, 12 a). In addition, Gettinger has skated in eight games with the Rangers so far in 2021-22.

Over the course of four seasons, all with the Wolf Pack, Gettinger has scored 95 career points (49 g, 46 a) in 175 AHL games. He has also suited up in 16 NHL contests, all with the Rangers, and recorded one assist.

The Wolf Pack continue their five-game road trip Wednesday night when they visit the Syracuse Crunch. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 13, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.