Rangers Assign Goaltender Hugo Ollas to Wolf Pack

September 23, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned goaltender Hugo Ollas to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack. The Wolf Pack's 2024 training camp begins on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Ollas, 22, appeared in 21 games with NCAA Merrimack College during the 2023-24 season, posting a 7-12-0 record with a .908 save percentage and a 2.84 goals-against average. Throughout three seasons with the Warriors, Ollas compiled a record of 27-27-0 with a .914 save percentage, 2.48 goals-against average, and six shutouts over 60 games.

The native of Linköping, SWE, was named to the Hockey East Third All-Star Team following the 2022-23 season, his sophomore year.

After signing his entry-level contract with the Rangers on March 15, 2024, Ollas joined the Wolf Pack on an amateur tryout agreement (ATO) for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign. He made his professional debut on April 20, 2024, against the Springfield Thunderbirds. He collected his first career victory that night, making 14 saves.

The 6'7", 220-pound netminder was selected in the seventh round, 197 th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

The Wolf Pack will open the home portion of their 2024-25 schedule on Friday, Oct. 18, at the XL Center against the Springfield Thunderbirds! The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Full-season tickets, 20-game plans, 12-game plans, flex plans, and single game tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! Visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com or call 860-722-9425 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 23, 2024

Rangers Assign Goaltender Hugo Ollas to Wolf Pack - Hartford Wolf Pack

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.