Rangers Assign Brandon Crawley to Hartford

September 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release





NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has assigned Brandon Crawley to the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL).

The Rangers have 25 players on their roster, including two injured players: Matt Beleskey (separated shoulder) and Boo Nieves (concussion protocol). The roster breakdown is listed below:

Forwards (13): Pavel Buchnevich, Filip Chytil, Jesper Fast, Kevin Hayes, Brett Howden, Chris Kreider, Vinni Lettieri, Cody McLeod, Vladislav Namestnikov, Ryan Spooner, Jimmy Vesey, Mika Zibanejad, Mats Zuccarello

Defensemen (8): Fredrik Claesson, Tony DeAngelo, Adam McQuaid, Neal Pionk, Kevin Shattenkirk, Brady Skjei, Brendan Smith, Marc Staal

Goaltenders (2): Alexandar Georgiev, Henrik Lundqvist

Injured (2): Matt Beleskey, Boo Nieves

