Rangers Agree to Terms with Free Agent Forward Michael Lindqvist

NEW YORK - New York Rangers General Manager Jeff Gorton announced today that the team has agreed to terms with free agent forward Michael Lindqvist.

Lindqvist, 23, skated in 33 games with Farjestad BK of the Swedish Hockey League

(SHL) this past season, registering 20 goals and 14 assists for 34 points, along with a plus-three rating and 22 penalty minutes. He established SHL career-highs in several categories in 2017-18, including goals, assists, points, and plus/minus rating. Lindqvist ranked second in the SHL in power play goals (10), ranked sixth in the league in points per game (1.03), tied for sixth in the SHL in goals, and tied for 15th in the league in points this past season. Among SHL players who skated in at least 20 games in 2017-18, Lindqvist ranked first in goals per game (0.61). In addition, among SHL players younger than 24 years old, Lindqvist ranked second in points per game, tied for third in goals, and tied for fourth in points during this past season.

The 5-11, 176-pounder also ranked among Farjestad's leaders in several categories this past season. Lindqvist led Farjestad in points per game and power play goals, tied for the team lead in game-winning goals (four), ranked second on the team in goals, and tied for third in points in 2017-18. In addition, he helped Farjestad advance to the playoffs this past season, and he tallied three points (two goals, one assist) in two playoff contests.

The Danderyd, Sweden, native played seven seasons in AIK's organization (2010- 11 - 2016-17) prior to joining Farjestad in 2017-18. Lindqvist played with AIK in several levels of the organization, including their pro team in either the SHL or Allsvenskan, their U20 team in SuperElit, and their U18 team. In his final season with AIK in Allsvenskan in 2016-17, Lindqvist registered 39 points (17 goals, 22 assists) and a plus-18 rating in 51 games. He tied for sixth in Allsvenskan in plus/minus rating in 2016-17, and he led AIK in several categories during the season, including goals, assists, points, shots on goal (123), and plus/minus rating.

