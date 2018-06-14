Rangers #4 Prospect Crouse Named Indians' Opening Day Starter

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians have officially announced right-handed pitcher Hans Crouse as Friday night's Opening Day starter against the Boise Hawks.

The 19-year-old was the Texas Rangers' 2017 2nd round pick and 66th overall selection in the MLB Draft. He is currently ranked as the #4 prospect in the Rangers organization, according to MLB.com.

Crouse's first start for the Indians will also be his affiliated debut for Texas after spending the first year of his professional career in Arizona. The California-native saw limited work in 2017. He pitched a total of 20 innings in 10 games for the Rangers in the AZL. Over those 20 innings, he struck out 30 batters and allowed just one earned run.

Crouse's last full season was in 2016 for his senior season at Dana Hills High School. He went 7-3 as a starter with a 1.17 ERA and 103 strikeouts. His senior accolades landed him a spot as a Rawlings-Perfect Game first-team All-American.

The right-hander also represented Team USA in the 2017 Pan American Baseball Federation Under-18 World Cup. Most notably, he pitched in the gold medal game against Cuba. Crouse struck out 11 batters and only surrendering one hit in seven shutout innings to lead Team USA to a 7-1 victory.

