Range Riders Clinch Series with 10-6 Victory

FLATHEAD VALLEY, MT. - The Glacier Range Riders (16-11) notched their fourth win in a row and their third series victory of 2023 with a 10-6 triumph over the Great Falls Voyagers (8-19) on Tuesday night.

Noah Barros got the start and the win for the Range Riders but weathered some powerful hits from the Voyagers. Two three-run innings gave Great Falls the slight advantage as the game flipped to the bottom of the sixth. Barros finished with six strikeouts. Ryan Cloude, Justin Coleman, and Roy Robles would all fire scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The offense would come in heaps throughout the night, with the most piled on in the fourth and the sixth. First, one came across in the bottom of the second thanks to a Kingston Liniak solo home run. The Range Riders made it four with another long ball, this time a three-run blast from Nick Lucky, his second night in a row with a homer. When Dean Miller hit a sac fly in the fifth, Glacier was down by just one run.

The sixth inning had three straight scoring plays for the host which put Glacier firmly in the driver's seat. Lucky started it off with an RBI groundout to tie the game, then Mason Dinesen whipped a single into center to give Glacier the lead. Finally, Gabe Howell blasted a home run on the first pitch he saw 424 feet to left center, giving Glacier a 9-6 edge. In the eighth, Miller tacked on insurance with a run-scoring knock.

The win gave Glacier a head-to-head advantage versus the Voyagers for the first time as this was the 21st occasion in which the Range Riders beat Great Falls compared to just 20 wins for the squad from the Electric City. This was also the 35th home win in Glacier Range Riders history.

The Range Riders will wrap up their six-game series with Great Falls tomorrow as the two team are set to clash at 1:05 PM.

