Range Riders Add Former MLB Pitcher to Coaching Staff

The Glacier Range Riders announced today the addition of former MLB pitcher Zach Stewart to the coaching staff. Stewart was drafted by the Cincinnati Reds in the third round of the 2008 MLB Amateur Draft from Texas Tech University and made his MLB Debut in 2011 with the Toronto Blue Jays. The Texas native will join the coaching staff as a Pitching Coach focusing on the Range Riders Bullpen.

Range Riders Manager Stu Pederson had this to say when asked what Stewart brings to Glacier; "Zack checks off a lot of boxes. He pitched in the majors, coached in the minors, and played independent. He's been where these kids are, and where they want to get to. He brings a lot of energy to the program and our players can learn a lot from him."

When asked about the opportunity Stewart said, "After meeting with Stu and (Range Riders Owner) Marty, it sounds like a great place to be and I'm excited to put our heads together and put a winning team out there."

The Range Riders will hold Spring Training at Flathead Field in early May. Their first game of the 2023 season is on the road at Great Falls and the first home game is May 30th against the Billings Mustangs. Full season and partial plans are on sale now at GoRangeRiders.com or by calling 406.519.4115.

