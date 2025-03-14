Sports stats



NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

Randy Staats Scores Some Beauts

March 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


Randy Staats scored some beauts in @HFXThunderbirds 17-9 win over Saskatchewan, providing a hat trick and 2 assists.
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics

