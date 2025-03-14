Randy Staats Scores Some Beauts

March 14, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







Randy Staats scored some beauts in @HFXThunderbirds 17-9 win over Saskatchewan, providing a hat trick and 2 assists.

• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...





National Lacrosse League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.