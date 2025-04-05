Randy Staats Scores Four Huge Goals

April 5, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Randy Staats was the catalyst for the Halifax Thunderbirds in their win over the Seals!

4 goals 2 assists 12 shots on goal

