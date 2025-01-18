Sports stats



Halifax Thunderbirds

Randy Staats Nets the Hat Trick

January 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Randy Staats continued to lead @HFXThunderbirds in scoring, adding 3G, 2A to his total in their 10-9 loss to Rochester Saturday night.
