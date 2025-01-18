Randy Staats Nets the Hat Trick
January 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video
Randy Staats continued to lead @HFXThunderbirds in scoring, adding 3G, 2A to his total in their 10-9 loss to Rochester Saturday night.
Check out the Halifax Thunderbirds Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Lacrosse League message board...
National Lacrosse League Stories from January 18, 2025
- Player Transactions - NLL
- Albany FireWolves Look for Revenge against Colorado Mammoth on Star Wars Night - Albany FireWolves
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.