Randy Staats Nets the Hat Trick

January 18, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video







Randy Staats continued to lead @HFXThunderbirds in scoring, adding 3G, 2A to his total in their 10-9 loss to Rochester Saturday night.

