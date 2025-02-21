Sports stats



NLL Halifax Thunderbirds

Randy Staats Hero HL vs. OTT

February 21, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
Halifax Thunderbirds YouTube Video


Randy Staats led the Halifax Thunderbirds offense vs Ottawa!

4 goals 1 assist 11 shots on goal

