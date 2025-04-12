Sports stats



Randy Staats Hero HL vs. BUF

April 12, 2025 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)
The Saturday Showcase was made for Randy Staats! The Halifax Thunderbirds' star led his team with 4 goals, 5 assists and 14 shots on goal against the Bandits.
