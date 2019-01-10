Randy Ingle Joins Asheville's Coaching Staff

January 10, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Asheville Tourists News Release





ASHEVILLE - Since 2013, the Asheville Tourists have had an experienced baseball mind serving as the team's Development Supervisor. That trend will continue in 2019. In lieu of Marv Foley's retirement at the end of the 2018 season, the Colorado Rockies opted to fill the role with another experienced individual; South Atlantic League Hall of Famer Randy Ingle.

The Forest City, NC native's most recent stint in the South Atlantic League came as the manager of the Rome Braves in 2017. Ingle's Braves finished the season South Atlantic League champions. Last year Randy served as a special assistant to the Atlanta Braves helping develop young players.

Ingle was elected into the South Atlantic League Hall of Fame in 2014. His 801 wins amassed in the SAL ranks second all-time. Ingle has spent the last 31 seasons coaching in the Atlanta Braves organization.

"I'm very excited and really looking forward to this role with the Asheville Tourists," said Ingle. "Living only an hour from Asheville its always been one of my favorite cities to go to. The history of the ballpark, the organization, and the way the fans support it is remarkable."

Returning to manage the 2019 Asheville Tourists in his second year at the helm is Robinson Cancel. Cancel engineered one of the biggest turnarounds from the first half to the second half of last year's South Atlantic League slate. The Tourists finished only two games out of a playoff spot. Part of the reason for last year's turnaround was Cancel leading the Tourists to a league best 22 second-half road victories. He also recorded his 100th career win as a manager during the 2018 season.

Cancel began his tenure with the Rockies in 2017 as the hitting coach for the Boise Hawks. In 2015 and 2016, Robinson held managerial roles with the GCL Braves and the Danville Braves while at the same time Ingle managed the Rome Braves.

"Pairing Robinson and Randy together creates one exciting duo," said Tourists president Brian DeWine. "Add in the amount of experience our additional returning staff has, this is going to be a fun year for Tourists Baseball."

Returning for his third consecutive season as the Tourists hitting coach is Norberto "Paco" Martin. Asheville's offensive attack under Martin last year led the league in Home Runs, RBI, and Total Bases. Mark Brewer spent the last two seasons with the Rockies Triple-A and Double-A teams, but will rejoin the Tourists in 2019. Brewer served as Asheville's pitching coach from 2014-2016. Kelsey Branstetter is back as the Tourists Athletic Trainer for her second consecutive season.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from January 10, 2019

Randy Ingle Joins Asheville's Coaching Staff - Asheville Tourists

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.