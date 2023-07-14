Rancho Romps Over Modesto

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A four-day All-Star Break was just what the Quakes needed, as they blew out the Modesto Nuts on Friday night at LoanMart Field, winning 14-4.

Luis Rodriguez had a career-high five hits and Simon Reid drove home a career-best five runs, as the Quakes posted 15 hits in the opening game of the three-game set against the Nuts.

Rancho went to work in the first inning, taking advantage of three walks by Nuts' starter Darren Bowen (1-1), as Rodriguez highlighted the three-run inning with a two-run single.

After the Nuts scored a run in the top of the second against Rancho starter Gabe Emmett, the Quakes answered with three more in the second, giving them a 6-1 lead.

Modesto's Tatem Levins struck for a two-run homer in the fourth, his sixth of the year, making it 6-3.

That's as close as the Nuts would get though, as Emmett (5-2) settled in to give Rancho five innings.

Meanwhile, the offense exploded for four in the fifth and three more in the last of the sixth, taking a commanding 13-3 lead.

Reid, who finished with two hits on the night, smashed his first homer of the year in the sixth to help break it open.

The Quakes (8-8, 47-35) will look for a second straight win on Saturday, sending Peter Heubeck (2-5) to the mound against Shaddon Peavyhouse (5-4) at 6:30pm.

Saturday will feature a post-game Fireworks show, as part of Lego Ninjago Night at LoanMart Field. For more info on all the fun Lego activities going on, visit rcquakes.com. Tickets are currently available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

