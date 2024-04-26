Rancho Holds off Storm Rally, Wins Wednesday

April 26, 2024 - California League (CalL)

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Quakes got out to a huge lead and held on to defeat the Lake Elsinore Storm on Wednesday afternoon, 10-8 at LoanMart Field.

Rancho led 10-3, but had to hold off a furious Storm rally, with reliever Reynaldo Yean coming into a bases-loaded jam and getting the 27th out to give Rancho their sixth straight win overall.

The Storm tallied two in the eighth and then got three in the ninth, chasing multiple Rancho relievers. Yean eventually entered with two outs and the bases loaded, getting Ryan Wilson to fly out to left fielder Wilman Diaz to end the game and earn his first save of the year.

The Quakes built an early lead off Storm starter Jose Luis Reyes (1-2), as Jeral Perez smashed his fourth homer of the year in the third, a two-run blast, giving the Quakes the lead for good at 2-0.

Rancho starter Gabe Emmett was sharp but hit his pitch limit after four innings of one-run baseball.

Joseilyn Gonzalez (1-0) took the win in relief, after allowing one earned run over 2.2 innings of relief.

Jake Gelof homered (2) for the Quakes and added to his league-leading RBI total of 20.

Rancho (11-4) will send Patrick Copen (1-1) to the mound on Thursday, as he'll take on Harry Gustin (0-0) at 6:30pm. Thursday is Tacova's Thirsty Thursday with drink specials throughout the night, including $3 Pepsi products and $4 domestic drafts. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com. Go Quakes!

