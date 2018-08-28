Rancho Cucamonga Sweeps Inland Empire Capped by 10-1 Finale

San Bernardino, CA - The Inland Empire 66ers of San Bernardino fell to the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 10-1 at San Manuel Stadium on Monday as the Quakes completed a four-game sweep of the 66ers and won their seventh contest in a row. The Quakes are now 19-7 against Inland Empire (65-68, 32-31) in 2018 and have swept a five-game series at LoanMart Field in early July to go with the four-game series sweep at the end of August. The Quakes outscored Inland Empire 44-17 in the series and never trailed in a contest, as a matter of fact the longest stretch they were tied was for an inning and two thirds to open the contest on Sunday.

The Quakes (82-51, 47-16) got a two-out base-clearing triple on an 0-2 count to Connor Wong from RHP Simon Mathews (4-6) in the first for a 3-0 lead. In the second Carlos Rincon doubled in three runs with a two-out double on an 0-2 pitch making it 6-0. Mathews went four innings and did set a career-best with nine strikeouts. Lefty Julio Urias went two innings for the Quakes to open the game as he works his way back to the Dodgers and allowed two walks with four Ks. Isaac Anderson relieved him and improved to 9-6 allowing one run in six innings of work. The 66ers lone run came in the fourth when Zane Gurwitz tripled and then scored on Bernabe Camargo's RBI single. Torii Hunter Jr. had two hits for the Sixers joining Gurwitz as the only men with multi-hit nights for the home team. Hunter also stole two bases. Cristian Santana had four hits for the Quakes while Omar Estevez doubled in the eighth to extend his hit-streak to 18-games. Jeren Kendall tagged his 11th homer of the year for Rancho, his fifth against IE.

The Sixers continue the homestand versus Lake Elsinore on Tuesday at 7:05 pm. The contest can be heard live on 66ers.com.

