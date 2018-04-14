Rancho Blasts Inland Empire on Friday in Front of Sell-Out Crowd

April 14, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Rancho Cucamonga Quakes News Release





Rancho Cucamonga, CA - The Rancho Cucamonga offense ripped off nine runs in the second inning on Friday night, treating a sell-out crowd of over 4,800 to a 13-6 win over the Inland Empire 66ers at LoanMart Field.

The first home win of the year also snapped a four-game losing streak for the Quakes.

Trailing 1-0 in the second, Connor Wong got the scoring started for Rancho, as he led off with an opposite-field homer, his third of the year, tying the game at 1-1 against Connor Riley (0-1). A sac fly by Logan Landon made it 2-1 and gave the Quakes the lead for good on Friday night. By the time the inning was over, Rancho had scored a season-high nine runs, as they took a 9-1 lead.

Rancho starter Tony Gonsolin pitched well but ran into pitch count in the fourth, as he was removed after two batters in favor of eventual winner Leo Crawford (1-0).

Inland Empire got single runs in the fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively, pulling to within five runs at 9-4.

The Quakes put the game out of reach in the seventh though, plating three more runs to take a commanding 12-4 lead.

The 66ers got two in the eighth, while Rancho rounded out the scoring with a run in the ninth, as first baseman Jared Walsh came into pitch the final frame. Wong doubled to open the inning, then scored on a Cristian Santana single, rounding out the scoring at 13-6.

Rancho got out-hit, 13-10, but got multi-hit efforts from both Wong and Rylan Bannon. Wong, Santana, Gavin Lux and Saige Jenco all chipped in with two RBIs each.

The Quakes (3-6) will send Imani Abdullah (0-1) to the mound on Saturday night, while the 66ers will go with Joe Gatto (0-0). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05pm.

On Saturday night, fans will be treated to a post-game Fireworks display, thanks to LoanMart. In addition, the first 1,5000 fans in attendance will take home a Cody Bellinger replica jersey, also thanks to LoanMart. Single tickets are still available at (909) 481-5000 or online at rcquakes.com. We hope to see you at LoanMart Field for Opening Night...Go Quakes!

• Discuss this story on the California League message board...





California League Stories from April 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.