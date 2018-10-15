Rampage Weekly Report - October 15
October 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
Record this week: 0-3-0
Season Record: 1-3-0
10/9 - Milwaukee 4, Rampage 3 @ The AT&T Center
10/12 - Colorado 2, Rampage 1 @ The AT&T Center
10/13 - Colorado 3, Rampage 1 @ The AT&T Center
This Week's Schedule (subject to change):
10/16 Practice, 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. CT @ Northwoods Ice Center
10/17 Travel
10/18 Practice, 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. CT @ Bell MTS Iceplex
10/19 @ Manitoba Moose - 7 p.m. CT @ Bell MTS Place - Radio: 760 AM; Web: AHLTV
10/20 Practice, 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. CT @ Bell MTS Iceplex
10/21 @ Manitoba Moose - 2 p.m. CT @ Bell MTS Place - Radio: 760 AM; Web: AHLTV
Morning skate will be held Bell MTS Place from 11:15 a.m to 12:15 p.m. on Friday. Media availability will be held immediately following all practices and morning skates.
San Antonio, TX (Oct. 15, 2018)- With the first week of the AHL schedule behind them, the San Antonio Rampage head out on their first road trip of the season this week looking to snap a three-game losing skid. The four-game swing will take the Rampage to Winnipeg for two games against the Manitoba Moose this weekend, followed by single-game stops in Milwaukee and Rockford the following week. The Rampage were 15-18-5 last season away from the AT&T Center.
Player Notes:
- F Stephen Perfetto scored his first goal with the Rampage on his first shift of the season on Saturday night.
- D Sam Lofquist is four assists shy of 100 for his professional career (AHL, ECHL, and Europe)
- F Brian Flynn is five games shy of 400 games played in his professional career (AHL and NHL). He is six points shy of 150 for his professional career
- F Jordan Nolan is one point shy of 100 for his professional career (NHL, AHL, and ECHL). He is six penalty minutes shy of 600 for his professional career.
- D Joey LaLeggia leads AHL defensemen with 17 shots on goal.
- D Chris Butler is the fourth player in franchise history to be named captain for multiple seasons.
Team Notes:
- The Rampage went 1-2-1 against the Manitoba Moose last season.
- San Antonio's penalty kill is working at a 91.7 percent success rate, tied for fourth-best in the AHL.
- With 30 penalty minutes, the Rampage are the fourth-least penalized team in the AHL
- The Rampage have scored first in three of four games this season.
- San Antonio's 2.25 goals-against per game through four contests is tied for the fifth-best average in the AHL.
Transactions:
- San Antonio Rampage assign F Jared Thomas to Tulsa (ECHL) - 10/10
- San Antonio Rampage assign D Travis Brown to Wichita (ECHL)- 10/11
