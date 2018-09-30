Rampage Trim Preseason Roster
September 30, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release
SAN ANTONIO, TX - San Antonio Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald announced on Sunday that the team has reduced its training camp roster by six players.
Defensemen Kyle Rhodes and Dylan Bredo have been reassigned to the Tulsa Oilers, the ECHL affiliate of the Rampage. Forward Adam Pleskach, defenseman Mike McKee, and goaltender Devin Williams have been released from professional tryout agreements. Defenseman Zach Todd has been released from his amateur tryout agreement
The Rampage open the regular season on Oct. 6 at the AT&T Center against the Grand Rapids Griffins.
