Rampage Announce Preseason Dates with Texas Stars

July 27, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Antonio Rampage News Release





SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Rampage today announced their 2018-19 preseason schedule, comprised of back-to-back games against the defending Western Conference Champions Texas Stars. San Antonio will host the Stars at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28 at the AT&T Center, and conclude the preseason at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 29 with a contest at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

Friday's game will also be a Bud Light $1 Drink Night at the AT&T Center. Fans can purchase $1 domestic beers and sodas throughout the game.

The Rampage went 9-4-1 against the Stars last season, including a 5-1-1 record at home.

San Antonio Rampage 2018-19 Preseason Schedule

Fri., Sept. 28 7:30 p.m. vs. Texas Stars AT&T Center

Sat., Sept. 29 5 p.m. at Texas Stars H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

Season tickets are available for the 2018-19 San Antonio Rampage campaign and can be purchased by calling a Rampage representative at 210-444-5554 or online at SARampage.com.

