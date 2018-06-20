Ramos Wins Derby, But South Drops All-Star Game

LANCASTER, Calif. - The North Division took down the South, 8-1, in the California League All-Star Game at The Hangar in Lancaster Tuesday night. Stockton's Dairon Blanco, who led the way with four hits, was named MVP of the contest. Lancaster's own Roberto Ramos won the Home Run Derby pregame. A crowd of 4,673 took in the action.

Ramos, the California League's home run leader, did not disappoint in front of the hometown crowd. He hit 11 home runs in the first and final round to beat Rancho Cucamonga's Rylan Bannon in the Home Run Derby.

Once the game started, the North Division stole the show. Dairon Blanco began the game with an infield single, and scored the first run on a single from Stockton teammate Jonah Heim. Blanco added a solo home run in the third inning. He went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, an RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base en route to MVP honors.

The North Division took control with three runs in the third inning. After Blanco's home run, a pair of Modesto All-Stars combined for two more runs. Kyle Lewis singled and Evan White hit a two-run home run to put the North on top, 4-0.

The lone run for the South came in the bottom of the fifth inning. Logan Landon hit a solo home run to right field off of Stockton's Brian Howard to get the South on the board. Landon had two of the four hits for the South Division.

The North Division wound up with 18 hits in the victory. Visalia's Emilio Vargas was the winning pitcher, while Lake Elsinore's Reggie Lawson took the defeat for the South Division.

Tuesday marked the third California League All-Star Game in Lancaster, and the first since 2001. It wrapped up two days of festivities, which included a new class of inductees for the league's Hall of Fame. Lenn Sakata and Roberto Alomar were both on hand Tuesday.

The JetHawks kick of the Second Half of the 2018 season with a four-game series versus Inland Empire at The Hangar. Game one is Thursday night at 6:35 pm.

