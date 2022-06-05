Ramos, Mathisen, Tom Homer, Dean Notches 5 Hits as Comeback Bid Falls Short

Las Vegas, Nev. - Five hits from first baseman Austin Dean and three home runs by the Sacramento River Cats (22-31) powered a major comeback that ultimately was not enough, as they fell 9-7 to the Las Vegas Aviators (31-21) on Saturday.

Down 9-2 in the top of the sixth, the River Cats scored five unanswered and put the tying run on base, but were unable to finish off the comeback.

One day after center fielder Ka'ai Tom had a four-hit day, Dean had his first career five-hit game and the River Cats' first since outfielder Braden Bishop on June 15, 2021 at Tacoma. The 28-year-old Dean recorded his 11th multi-hit game, going a perfect 5-for-5 with a run, two RBIs, and a double on Saturday.

Third baseman Wyatt Mathisen, left fielder Heliot Ramos, and center fielder Ka'ai Tom all went yard in the defeat, with Tom's being a pinch-hit two-run home run in the sixth to start the scoring spree.

Ramos, the Giants' No. 5 prospect on MLB Pipeline finished the day 2-for-3 with his fifth home run of the season, two runs, and a walk, making him 9-for-20 (.450) with six runs, two home runs, and four RBIs over his five-game hitting streak.

Righty Wei-Chieh Huang (0-2) was the opener in Friday's bullpen game, striking out three while allowing six runs on eight hits and one walk in 3.2 innings.

Right-hander Raynel Espinal (3-1, 3.38) looks to end the series on a high note with a victory on Sunday. He'll be opposed by right-hander Parker Dunshee (1-4, 7.13) at 12:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

Tom is 7-for-11 (.636) with five runs, two doubles, two home runs, and eight RBIs over his last three games.

Right-hander Kervin Castro, the Giants' No. 19 prospect on MLB Pipeline, allowed just one walk in 2.0 shutout innings of relief.

San Francisco center fielder Steven Duggar went 0-for-3 vs left-hander Zach Logue (1-0) with two strikeouts in his second rehab game for the River Cats.

