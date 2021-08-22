Ramos, Krizan homers help River Cats snap losing skid

West Sacramento, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats (39-53) ended their longest losing streak of the 2021 season with a victory on Saturday night over the Tacoma Rainiers (53-40).

The fourth-ranked prospect in the San Francisco Giants farm system, outfielder Heliot Ramos, launched his first career home run at Sutter Health Park - his second of the season since joining the River Cats from Double-A. The three-run shot in the opening frame put Sacramento up early, and although the Rainiers would tie it up a few innings later, infielder Jason Krizan left the yard for a two-run homer and put Sacramento back on top in the fourth.

Tacoma would tie it up once again, leading to a two-run rally in the bottom of the eighth that would put the River Cats ahead for good. A sacrifice fly from Krizan gave him his third RBI of the game followed by a run-scoring single from left fielder Bryce Johnson. Matt Shoemaker closed out the ninth, his fourth inning of the game serving as the piggy-back to the starter Scott Kazmir. Shoemaker struck out three of the final five batters he faced to secure the win.

Giants No. 13 prospect Sean Hjelle will be on the mound to pitch his third consecutive day game since joining the River Cats from Double-A Richmond. Opposing him for the Rainiers is lefty Ian McKinney. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. (PT). Watch Johnny Doskow and J.T. Snow call the game live on the CW-31, or listen online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.

Additional Notes

The silver medalist Kazmir made his first home appearance since returning from Tokyo. His stint with Team USA saw him make one appearance - a winning performance on Aug. 4 against the Dominican Republic in which he tossed five scoreless innings to go along with five strikeouts. On Saturday night, Kazmir gave up three runs on four hits and two walks in four innings of work.

Bryce Johnson stole his 21st base of the season, putting him in a tie for second place in Triple-A West and a tie for sixth in all of Triple-A.

