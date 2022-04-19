Ramos Blasts Go-Ahead 2-Run HR in Quakes Win

Rancho Cucamonga, CA - A two-run homer off the bat of Jose Ramos gave the Quakes the lead for good on Sunday, as Rancho Cucamonga downed Inland Empire by a final of 3-1 at LoanMart Field.

The win for the Quakes gives them four of six in the series and their first series win of 2022.

Trailing 1-0 in the seventh and held to just a single hit all day, the Quakes got a first-pitch blast by Ramos with a man aboard, giving them a 2-1 lead against reliever Joey Walsh (0-1).

Kenneth Betancourt provided the Quakes with some much-needed insurance in the eighth, as he blasted the first pitch of the inning over the right-field fence for his first of the year, pushing the lead to two, at 3-1.

Reliever Ben Harris, who struck out the only man he faced with the tying run aboard to end the eighth, worked a 1-2-3 ninth to collect his first save of the year.

Quakes' pitching was strong all day, as Edgardo Henriquez, Huei-Sheng Lin and Carlos De Los Santos (1-0) combined for 7.2 innings of two-hit baseball.

Rancho (5-4) remains tied for the top spot in the South Division with the win, as they'll head to Modesto on Tuesday to open a six-game set against the Nuts. On Tuesday, Jerming Rosario (0-0) will throw for the Quakes, while the Nuts open the series with right-hander Joseph Hernandez (0-0) at 7:05pm.

The Quakes return to LoanMart Field on Tuesday, April 26th, as they open a six-game set against Visalia. Tuesday will be our first Healthy RC Recycle Tuesday, as fans can pledge to recycle ten CRV-eligible bottles and cans for a free ticket to the game. Tickets are available at rcquakes.com.

